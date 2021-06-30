Northern Trust Corp Purchases 100,867 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $48,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 367,543 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

