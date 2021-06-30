Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

