Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SCPE opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. SC Health has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SC Health by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 165,367 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

