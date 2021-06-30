NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

