Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 1,355.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

