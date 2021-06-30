Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,471 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $85,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $43,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $24,519,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,728.86 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.