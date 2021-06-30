Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.