Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 11,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.16. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

