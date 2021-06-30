Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.32 on Monday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nutrien by 122.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

