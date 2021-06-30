Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 68.1% in June

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,826. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

