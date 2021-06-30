NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.97.

NUVSF opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

