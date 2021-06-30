NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.83.

NVA stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.98. 716,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

