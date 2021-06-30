NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$3.90 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$880.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

