NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.
About NWS
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.