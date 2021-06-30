NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NWSZF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. NWS has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.