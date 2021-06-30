NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $111.35 and a one year high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

