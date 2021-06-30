NYL Investors LLC Makes New $19.99 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 437,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,988,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,355. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01.

