O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR stock opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

