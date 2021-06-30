O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.53.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

