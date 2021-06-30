O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,062 shares of company stock valued at $19,395,045. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.