O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,302 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

