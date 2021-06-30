O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,727 shares of company stock worth $7,749,003 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

