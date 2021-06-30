O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 162,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in CDW by 6.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CDW by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.