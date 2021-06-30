Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $1.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. Truist began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $96.71 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

