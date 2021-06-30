OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Update

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,093.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBIIF remained flat at $$209.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.00 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

