Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 5.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 392,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,967,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.