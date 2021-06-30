Offshift Hits Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $67,695.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,814.53 or 1.00116036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00032583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

