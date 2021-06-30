Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $255.03. The company had a trading volume of 593,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.63. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

