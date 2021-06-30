Oppenheimer Comments on Corning Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.