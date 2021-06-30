Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 180,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.