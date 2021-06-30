Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 556.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 167,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 105.1% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 145,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 435,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,476,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

