Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,173,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,237. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

