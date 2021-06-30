Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $23.06 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 441,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.34. 393,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,940,704. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

