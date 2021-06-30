Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $32.47 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,470,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of WPP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in WPP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

