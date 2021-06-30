OracleChain (OCT) Hits Market Cap of $332,910.73

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $332,910.73 and $36,023.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

