ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORBC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.