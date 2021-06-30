Orbs Trading 48.7% Higher This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Orbs has a total market cap of $138.08 million and $1.77 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

