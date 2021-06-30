Origo (OGO) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4.33 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

