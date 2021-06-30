Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.