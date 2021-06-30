OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

