Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $19,824,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $238,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.