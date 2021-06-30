Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. 29,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $53.38 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

