Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

