Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,355 ($30.77). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.44), with a volume of 44,866 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,136.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.