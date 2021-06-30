PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4,961.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,237 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 27,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

