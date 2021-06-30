Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,692. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.