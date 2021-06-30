Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

