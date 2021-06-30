Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

