Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 144.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

