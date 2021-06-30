Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

