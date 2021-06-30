Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DOYU stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

